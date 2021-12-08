WhatsApp, how to check messages without opening chats

Whatsapp, can we check it without opening the App? Yes, and we are unveiling you the trick to do it in no time … It’s hidden in your smartphone …

WhastApp, here’s the trick to peek without opening the app …

Despite Whatsapp is actually the most used and downloaded instant messaging app in the world by people of all ages and widely used for both work and personal reasons, we often don’t know everyone those tricks that would allow us to use it in a more easy and graceful way, as well as …anonymous!

For example, in the last few hours many are wondering if when we use it to peek at messages, we can do it without – however – opening the App. Can it be? Actually yes and we will reveal how …

Here’s how to peek without being seen …

We are all very curious and there are moments during the day or evening that, won by idleness, we take our smartphone in hand to give a peek to the various notifications that crowd it.

In particular on Whatsapp we would like to peek who among our contacts is online or not, without – however – being seen in our turn.

But sometimes we don’t do it precisely because we don’t know how not be noticed by others, but today we reveal that we can easily resolve the situation. Like?

You just need to go to a button named Widget. To find it, just hold down on free space on your mobile phone screen and at that point, options will come out, including the one just mentioned. You will then be asked to choose an App to insert on this screen and you will have to select Whatsapp.

You can read a preview without being seen, in a situation of total anonymity

At this point you will soon be updated on any notifications and messages that will arrive, but with the great opportunity to read the preview and therefore without being seen online!

And now a small but necessary warning: you can read up to six notifications at the same time, without losing anything of what happens on the famous platform e remaining in total anonymity.

“Everything” to the delight of the greatest onlookers but also of reserved and introverted people, who sometimes love to take your time, also being quite reflective and meditative, to give answers, or to contact someone.