WhatsApp: how to extract the QR from the profile to share it with friends or other contacts | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is no longer just a mobile application with which we can be in contact with friends and family, but since the start of the pandemic, the development of tools to improve teleworking has accelerated.

It is also used for different businesses. Some stores or companies use WhatsApp for advertising or to get in direct contact with customers. For this purpose it is much more useful to share a QR code of the profile before sending the phone number.

In this way, it is only necessary for the other person to have a mobile device with a camera to be able to scan your code.

How to find my WhatsApp QR code?

To be able to know what your code is, you only need to open the application and go to the settings.

Remember to keep the application updated to avoid future problems. Next, press the small QR code next to your name. It’s that simple you can show it to a contact or take a screenshot to send it to a group.

If you hit the share button in the top right corner, you can attach it to an email or maybe an important document.

