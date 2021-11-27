WhatsApp, how to find a person whose number you don’t have: it’s very simple!

Check on WhatsApp a trick to find the number of a person whose contact we do not have: very few steps will be enough to activate it.

Unlike many of Meta’s social networks, Whatsapp does not have the function ‘Search for‘except for the contacts we have in the address book. So to go and look for a number you will need to use gods alternative methods, especially if we are forced to contact someone for work or other needs. However, several users have managed to discover a trick that will allow you to search for any number and then add it to the phonebook.

In fact, to search for any number to add to the phonebook, it will be necessary to download a third-party application called ‘True Caller‘. In fact, this program stores names and telephone numbers as if they were the classic ones yellow pages, but online. Also to use the app you will need that add your number within the app. Within True Caller, in fact, it is possible to find the desired number.

WhatsApp, how to view photos anonymously: surprising trick

Among the least loved tools of Whatsapp we find the blue ticks. In fact, the two ticks will then confirm the reading of the message by the user we are talking to. For this reason, maintaining anonymity on the messaging application is really difficult. The are different, however tricks discovered by users to protect privacy even within the app. In fact there is a system for see a photo that was sent to you in chat without the other person knowing.

As for Android smartphones, just go to the folder ‘Download‘present in the tunnel, then you will be able to see the photo without entering the messaging application. It will also be possible to go to the Settings and then subsequently you will have to click on ‘Archiving‘and finally on’File‘. Here you will be able to view the photos received on the application. This system will then allow you to view all multimedia files without the other user knowing.