WhatsApp, how to find out if someone spies on our chats

There is a very simple method to find out if the WhatsApp conversations on our smartphone have been read by anyone. How can we do.

WhatsApp, for years and years, is the most popular instant messaging application in the world, with millions of users using it every day around the globe. And with a certain periodicity there are also several updates that aim to provide new features to make life easier for users.

With WhatsApp it is also possible to implement easy tricks such as finding the location of our contacts even without them sharing it with us. One of the things that most represents the priority for the engineers responsible for the proper functioning of the app is security.

Often the protocols, the privacy policy and the measures taken to protect personal safety are updated. Nonetheless, some malicious people manage to break through the defenses and access users’ private content. But even just a WhatsApp Web left open and that even people we know can use to spy on us is enough.

WhatsApp, how can we protect ourselves from prying eyes

How can we do to notice? It must be said that WhatsApp Web is used on the PC and remains in the history. If we don’t delete them, we involuntarily leave a door open for others to enter into our conversations.

In conclusion, we risk being spied on and it would be good practice always clear the history after each use of WA Web. To find out if there is actually someone who has made an intrusion into the private chats on our smartphone we can do this.

Let’s go to settings, Connected Devices (for Android) or WhatsApp Web (for IOS). There we will be able to consult any other accesses not made by us on our spaces. And it is also a good idea not to leave our mobile phone unattended and set a password or an access gesture at each activation of the same.