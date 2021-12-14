WhatsApp, how to find out if someone spies on you: watch out for this signal

Whatsapp for many years now everyone’s favorite instant messaging app, not only for communications from a business point of view, but also and above all personal. However, since it is a sort of Social Network, it is possible to be spied on even from contacts that are not part of our Network. Let’s see how to find out …

WhatsApp, be careful! Even here we can be spied on even by those who are not part of our network!

Whatsapp is nowadays the instant messaging app most used by all of us, in all the most varied and disparate age groups, for instant communications with friends and work colleagues for the most varied reasons. However, it should also be said that Whatsapp, albeit in a much less explicit way than Facebook, Tinder, Twitter, Instagram, and several others, is however neither more nor less than one Social Network, where our information is part of a kind of diary and that as such it can be read and spied on, even by those who are not part of our contacts.

We will be clearer about it …

If – for example – on Facebook a contact must ask us for friendship and it must be accepted, or vice versa, in order to follow someone and see what they write or post on their page, in the case of Whatsapp – instead – a contact must be a person whose phone number we have, which means that we are in a much higher degree of confidence with this person than with someone we can meet and / or know on Facebook.

Therefore it seems to us that we can, in some ways, “be more relaxed”, but, alas, this is not the case: even here – in fact- we can be spied on by those who are not part of our network of contacts!

Let’s pay more attention to privacy and check the Settings better!

Let’s start by saying that, as expressed in the very last lines of the previous paragraph, WhatsApp is by no means a guarantor of privacy protection of a person, and that it is not at all true that only a user with whom we mutually possess the telephone number can see and / or control us!

Precisely for this reason the creators of this app made sure they were in it have options that allow you to change the privacy level, so that a person unrelated to us cannot access our confidential information only through our own device.

However, there is a specific way to control the accesses on Whatsapp: to do it you need to access the app settings from your smartphone, and view the complete list of active logins, and here eventually decide to stop them immediately!

In this way all devices connected to the smartphone with which you use WhatsApp will lose the access authorization.

Here’s how to tell if they are spying on you and other tips to prevent them from doing so. Watch out for some signs!

If, despite this, you have not found anything suspicious, but you want to be even more calm, there are some ways to check that no one is spying on you through spy apps, through which you can realize if your WhatsApp account is being spied on or used by someone else besides you. Do you want some examples of signal?

For instance if your battery will start to drain very quickly even though there is no download activity going on, but so out of the blue, then someone might be hacking your phone with some apps running in the background spying on your conversations. To have a counter-proof, in this case, it will be necessary to check whether your messaging app crashes frequently or is slower than usual.

Other signs canor be abnormal heating of the phone or sudden sounds for no reason, but it cannot be ruled out that these may be general “symptoms”, which have nothing to do with phone monitoring activities!

However, if you continue to feel uneasy, always take these two small steps: first of all, deactivate WhatsApp Web every time you stop using it, or, if you really don’t want to log out, check your access often.

In the end, latest tips: never, ever leave your phone unattended, a secure PIN is important and as much as possible avoid using WhatsApp for conversations with extremely confidential content.