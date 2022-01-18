Whatsapp, how to find out the name your friends in the address book have given you

We can easily find out how others have saved us in the Whatsapp address book. Just do this simple trick to do it.

Whatsapp it has been very popular since its appearance on the scene. All over the world there are millions and millions of its users, and for over a decade the green app has been used on a daily basis by people of all ages.

The fast and immediate communication guaranteed by Whatsapp means that the life of many is extremely facilitated. In various situations, writing or sending a voice message is easier and more comfortable than making a phone call.

Furthermore, Whatsapp has seen the implementation of various functions, such as the ability to send messages by voice, but also photos and videos. Or to start group conversations. Both in work and in cultivating contacts with loved ones in private life, they turn out to be simpler actions

Whatsapp, the simple trick to find out everything immediately

There is also a whole series of tricks that make it easier to use Whatsapp. And one of them is particularly fun, as it allows us to find out which way our friends have saved us in the address book. Think if maybe some of them had given us a nickname maybe not very welcome. In that case we would learn about it secretly, and we could act accordingly.

All that needs to be done is to enter the note app and select the contact that interests us. To these we will necessarily have to ask to send us our contact. We can make any excuse for this.

In this way our number will appear accompanied by the name that this person gave us when saving our number in his address book. And then we will discover what will also be the opinion that this individual will have towards us.