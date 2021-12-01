WhatsApp, how to find out who pretends not to read messages: the trick

Check a trick on WhatsApp to find out who pretends not to read our messages. Let’s go see the trick to see who snubs us.

The perception of Whatsapp has totally changed after the addition of the blue ticks. In fact, with the arrival of the reading check it was possible to find out who ignores us within the application. The addition, however, was judged intrusive especially from the point of view of privacy. For this reason, many users have decided to disable it, first going to ‘Settings‘and then on the section’Privacy‘.

In doing so, however, also the contact that deactivated the blue ticks, will not be able to see when a user has viewed the message. This is why some users have discovered how to understand if someone has read your message when the blue ticks are deactivated. In fact, just send an audio message. Indeed audio only it will always be marked in blue when it has been listened to, regardless of the activation of the colored ticks. By doing so you will be able find out if a user ignores you or not.

WhatsApp, the latest update crashes the application: how to solve the problem

In recent days WhatsApp Beta has released a few updates: : the version 2.21.24.11 for android and that 2.21.240.14 for iOS. However, both updates seem to create problems for the application. In fact, many Apple users have reported a bug that blocks immediately service. While for Andorid users the bug occurs mainly for those in possession of Android 12thus preventing normal operation.

Fortunately, solving the problem is very simple. In fact, for Apple it will be necessary to perform the following steps: TestFlight> Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business)> Previous Builds> Install a previous beta build. To preserve the chats, however, users will have to do the backup before updating. While instead for Android it will simply be necessary manually delete the application and install the previous version with APK Mirror.