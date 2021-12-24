Whatsapp, how to get messages only from whoever you want

Using Whatsapp to text with others becomes even easier and safer thanks to this handy feature. How does it work.

Thanks to Whatsapp we have different possibilities to be able to communicate how, when and above all with whom we want. Over the years, the famous green app has managed to innovate and renew itself more and more, adding a whole series of features, update after update.

Each update is conceived and tested by Menlo Park engineers in order to make life easier for all of us, who use Whatsapp over and over again a day. It is no coincidence that we are talking about what is the most popular messaging application in the world.

Among the most welcome additions that have taken place over the last few years has been the introduction of voice messages, then upgraded to Whatsapp with the possibility of fixing the recording without having to keep the finger pressed on the appropriate icon. And now there is more.

Whatsapp, how to chat only with whoever we want

In fact, we can make sure to receive, in Whatsapp, messages only from entered users on our friends list. We must check the option “keep archived chats”, which allows us to put aside all the conversations held with our contacts that we consider unnecessary or unwanted.

Before this introduction, these chats mingled with the most liked ones, shall we say. But the possibility of being able to take advantage of the option “keep chats archived” leads us to create in practice a kind of blacklist very comfortable to use.

In this way we will be able to have on the main screen of our Whatsapp only everything that interests us. With the immediate ability to be able to read everything that interests us. This serves precisely to make life easier for the users of the famous application “related” to Facebook and Instagram and which with them forms the recently announced Meta universe.