WhatsApp: How to hide ‘online’ status in different apps

WhatsApp has been implementing various tools in its application, and giving the user the possibility of maintaining the desired privacy. Whether in the main notifications that these four applications show, which is the Online status and the time of the last connection.

In the next note, you will see how to hide the “Online” status of WhatsApp, and thus reinforce the privacy you seek when using this application. It should be noted that to do this, you must have the updated application. Likewise, some apps that also have this type of tool will be reviewed.

WhatsApp: How to remove the status “Online” or the last connection?

First of all, WhatsApp must be opened in its latest updated version.

Then, you must select the three points, which are in the upper right part of the screen.

Select Settings.

Among all the options that will appear at the bottom of our photo, there will be the word “Account”, which we must press.

It will be necessary to go to the Privacy part, which is located at the top of all the options

At this point, you will have to choose “Last seen time”, which will help us to remove the “Online” status.

Finally, you must check the “Nobody” option.

It should be noted that if you do this procedure, you will not be able to see the connection status either.

Other social networks where you can remove the “Online” status

Telegram

To open Telegram.

Go to the three horizontal stripes, located at the top left.

Select settings.

Go to privacy and security

Select Last Online

Three options will appear, everyone, my contacts and nobody.

Select the one that best suits your needs, if you do not want anyone to know about your connection status, select no one.

Instagram

To open Instagram

Go to user profile

Select the three horizontal stripes

Setting

select privacy

Go to Activity Status.

If the button is green it means that it is active, just slide to the left to deactivate this option.

Messenger

To open Messenger

Enter your profile, where the photo appears, in the upper left.

Select Active Status

Disable show when active.

important fact

When you modify the privacy settings, it will not be possible to show your status to other people and vice versa.

