WhatsApp, how to hide our last login and see others

How can we hide our recent movements on WhatsApp and at the same time see those of others even when they are hidden.

WhatsApp has a feature that we can equate to a full-blown gabola, thanks to which we will be able to preserve our privacy by preventing others from discovering our movements within the application.

Do you want to know how to hide the last access made on our part from the eyes of the contacts we have in the address book? Nothing easier. And we can do this because it is an action that can come in handy. Sometimes there is in fact the need to somehow hide or in any case limit our presence.

At the same time, however, we will be able to use WhatsApp as always. To hide from others when our last access took place, you have to do this, and follow a very simple procedure.

WhatsApp, how to implement the trick

Among other things, the recipient who particularly interests us may have done this with us: it involves changing the privacy settings by removing the option to view messages. We can do this as much as anyone else in WhatsApp.

But if we were lucky enough to join the common chat when he is online too, then we would know at that moment. In the end, just change the default preferences in the settings menu of what is the most used messaging app in the world.

We can also decide when to set our presence, choosing to always be seen online, to show ourselves busy or to be invisible.

In addition to being able to choose a selection of contacts to which to always show us online or to hide from life during our lifetime. We will notice this from the circle in which the image of our account is inserted.