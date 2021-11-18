Whatsapp: how to hide the last access, here’s the news

ROME – A new Whatsapp update is being prepared with a new function to further protect privacy. The new update will allow you to hide the last login only from certain people. The choice to implement this function is part of the changes that Whatsapp has faced in the last year, when it has transformed from a messaging platform into a powerful work tool, also thanks to the functions for video calls.

Those who have received the update (which is in the gradual rollout phase), under the “Settings” and “Privacy” menu next to “Last access” will also be able to select the new option “All my contacts except ..”. If you tap on it, the application will choose the people, clearly present in the contact list, who will not be able to see the last access under the username. At the moment the feature is only available for android systems, and it is not yet clear when (and if) it will be available on iOS.



