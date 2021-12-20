WhatsApp, how to leave a group without anyone noticing: it’s very easy

Check out a trick on WhatsApp to leave a group without anyone noticing. Let’s see how it will be possible to apply it.

Often groups of Whatsapp they can be really annoying, but going out doesn’t make us feel comfortable. In fact, often those who leave chats with many people are subject to criticism, but there is a trick that will allow you to leave the conversation without anyone noticing. The trick is very simple and can be used by any type of user. So let’s see how to prevent other contacts from seeing our exit from the group.

First of all it will be necessary to swipe the chat of the group to the left making the options related to it appear. Once here you will find the conversation menu and among the options you can find ‘Turn off Notifications‘. Once you have clicked here you will only have to disable notifications for ‘All time‘and that’s it. In doing so, in fact, the alert regarding that group will no longer appear.

WhatsApp, updated the pc version: the news for users

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.