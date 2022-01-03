WhatsApp, how to listen to a voice before sending it: sensational trick

Check out a brand new trick on WhatsApp to listen to our vowels before sending them definitively: let’s go and see the news on the Meta app.

There are many functions on Whatsapp, which especially during 2021 kept us updating the application with very important new tools. For a long time there has been talk of the service of Half like an app that by now had sat on its laurels. Now the developers, however, are ready to work to improve the experience within the app for all users. In fact, all WhatsApp accounts will now be able to listen to the audios before sending them.

Using this function is very simple and will allow us to avoid some foolishness when we text. In fact it will be enough open a chat and start recording audio. Then the user will have to swipe their finger on a small icon in the shape of padlock. Once this is done you can record audio without holding down. To then listen to the audio before sending it, just exit the chat with the arrow pointing left and then re-enter the conversation. Once this step is done, you will find the play button which will allow you to listen to your voice message again.

WhatsApp, new update for the PC version: the news is coming

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.