WhatsApp: How to make photos and videos not be saved on the cell phone? Step by Step

Being in a WhatsApp group or messaging daily with friends, acquaintances or family can cause multimedia content such as photos or videos that are sent to your device to be automatically saved in the memory of your cell phone and the gallery is filled with files that you will have to delete later.

This can become a big problem for some users of this application, but there are a series of steps that can be followed to prevent this content from being saved automatically

How to make WhatsApp photos not be saved on the cell phone? Step by Step

Check that the whatsapp version on Android or iPhone is up to date

on Android or iPhone is up to date Login to the app at ‘settings’

search option ‘chats’

Deactivate the tab ‘Visibility of media files’

Go back to the main menu and go to ‘Storage and data’

Look for ‘Auto download’

Deactivate the option of photos and videos with mobile data or wifi.

If they are not saved in the memory of my cell phone, can I see the WhatsApp photos?

By activating this option, the photos and videos will not be saved directly in the cell phone gallery and for To be able to visualize them, it will be necessary to download them in order to save them.

