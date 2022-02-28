WhatsApp, how to prevent photos from being saved automatically

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people is WhatsApp. Whether through messages, photos, videos, video callsvoice notes, etc., people stay in touch to resolve their issues.

One of the many advantages offered by this application is that it constantly update automatically, so users can find new functions and tools every certain time.

How to prevent photos from being saved

If in your case you use WhatsApp a lot to send or receive photos or videos, but the memory of your cell phone is about to fill up, we will tell you how to prevent the photos that are sent to you from being saved on your device, so you will no longer have to delete them.

The steps you must follow are simple and the advantage is that you do not need help from external applications:

The first thing you should do is check if your WhatsApp on Android or iPhone is up to date

Enter the application and go to the Settings section

Look for the “Chats” option

Disable the “Visibility of media files” tab

Go back to the main menu and go to “Storage and data”

Look for the “Automatic download” section

Deactivate the option of photos and videos in downloading with mobile data or wifi

Done, with these simple steps you will prevent your phone from automatically downloading the photos or videos that are sent to you through WhatsApp. In case you want to download it, you just have to click on the image.

You can do the same with the documents you receive so that they are not downloaded automatically, unless you want them to. You just have to deactivate the boxes following the same steps to stop receiving them.

In this way, you will save time by deleting all the files that you receive and that were previously downloaded automatically in WhatsApp, in short, you will have more control of what is saved on your device.

