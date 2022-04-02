Technology

WhatsApp: how to prevent your boss or ex-partner from seeing your statuses without having to block them? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

WhatsApp has many interesting features that benefit its millions of users, whether they are Android or iOS. One of the most useful options allows you to hide your statuses from certain contacts, such as your boss or ex-partner, without having to block them. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

5 MIUI tricks that only the most advanced users know

4 hours ago

The role of gold as a safe haven asset in turbulent times

5 hours ago

It already costs less than 250 euros

5 hours ago

What speed do I need to watch Movistar in Full HD and 4K?

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button