WhatsApp: how to prevent your boss or ex-partner from seeing your statuses without having to block them? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

WhatsApp has many interesting features that benefit its millions of users, whether they are Android or iOS. One of the most useful options allows you to hide your statuses from certain contacts, such as your boss or ex-partner, without having to block them. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

In general, the WhatsApp tricks that circulate on social networks usually require the installation of applications developed by third parties. Fortunately, this method does not require you to download any software on your smartphone which may be from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei or any other brand.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp Web: how to go back to the old version that loaded your chats very quickly?

The only requirements to put this simple trick to the test is to follow these steps that we are going to detail below.

How to prevent certain contacts from seeing your WhatsApp status?

1. Enter the Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp

2. Open the instant messaging application, after updating it, and press the three dots icon in the upper right corner

3. A small menu will be displayed, you have to choose settings

4. Go to bill and then to Privacy

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to have the Super Mario Bros ringtone for when you have new messages?

5. You will find the status option. By default, you will see that it says my contactsyou have to touch it to change it

6. If you choose the option my contacts except you can add all the people you don’t want to review your WhatsApp stories

7. In case you choose just share withyou will be able to publish your status directed to a specific person or group of contacts.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: what does the emoji of the hands forming a heart mean and when should you use it?

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp is giving away 50 GB of free internet? The new scam circulating on the networks

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send audios like SpongeBob and without downloading strange apps?

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to send audios with the dramatic voice of the popular Doc Tops?

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.