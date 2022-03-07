you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
WhatsApp improves message notifications.
No extra applications are required, but take advantage of the functionality of the APP.
March 07, 2022, 12:00 AM
Many are those who prefer to disable the read confirmation option, or the two blue cocks that show when a person read a message that was sent to him on WhatsApp.
However, as you may have noticed, even if you have made this configuration, it does not apply to groups or chats group messages, so they’ll always know when you’ve read a message.
But this is at least in theory, because there is a little-known way of read messages from a WhatsApp group without others noticing. And it is done by taking advantage of some features of the application.
How to read group messages without anyone knowing?
Follow these steps:
– Make sure WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.
– Open the application and press the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner.
– Write the name of the group to which you belong and want to see the messages and photos without leaving the seen.
– Finally, wait for the app to process the information and at the bottom you can see all the content without the members noticing.
