Whatsapp, how to read messages without others knowing

We transform our Whatsapp into a real “shadow” app, applying simple tricks that will make us use it incognito.

Whatsapp, for years, it is widely used by millions of people. There are billions of interactions around the world every day. And our days would not be the same without the use of the app that is part of the Meta galaxy.

Exchanging messages, photos, videos and audio is part of our consolidated habits. For leisure or for necessity we all make use of Whatsapp, of which there are also the Desktop and Business versions, conceived respectively for computer use and for work.

And although several rely on Whatsapp’s direct competitors, such as Telegram and Discord, the green-colored application still continues to maintain its absolute leadership. There are several services that are added periodically thanks to special updates. But not only.

Whatsapp, we read messages without being discovered

In fact, there is also the possibility of using some tricks, to make the use of Whatsapp easier and even more fun in some cases. For example, there is a method to be able to consult what some of our contacts send us, both within private chats and groups that include multiple people, and to do so without others knowing.

The reading of the messages is normally conditioned by the two famous and “notorious” blue ticks. When they appear at the bottom of a message, it means that it has been read. If there is only one gray, it means that this message has been postponed.

Two gray ones mean that the aforementioned message has also arrived at its destination but that our interlocutor has not read it yet.

There are several methods to follow

To read the messages you need to open the chat, and therefore in theory there is no escape from the blue ticks. As well as the date and time that our last access in Whatsapp was recorded. To make others not aware of our movements we can do this.

We take our smartphone or tablet where we keep the app installed and where we usually use it. In reality, there are more than one methods. First of all, we can disable the read receipt and remove the blue ticks, even if this only applies to private chats and not to groups and vocals.

A point against this action is that, by carrying it out, we in turn will not be able to see if others have read what we have written to them. Alternatively, there is a downloadable application only for the Android version of Whatsapp, from the Play Store, called Unseen – No Last Seen. Which by the way also works on Facebook and Telegram.

This app allows you to bypass the usual blue check by preventing the sending of the aforementioned notification. When we get a message, let’s read it by entering Unseen and that’s it.

Finally, another trick, recommended for those who have an iOS device, is to disable the wifi or data connection from their device and enter Whatsapp to consult the message that has just arrived. Then we go out and rehabilitate the internet.