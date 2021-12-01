WhatsApp, how to recover deleted messages with simple tricks

Recovering deleted messages on WhatsApp chat is possible. It is enough to know simple tricks to solve the situation.

Whatsapp is a feature-rich app designed to allow users to have a 360 ° messaging experience. It is possible to change the style of writing, read messages without opening the application, be able to understand if someone spies on us and it is possible to delete messages to protect our privacy.

Recipients will know that a message has been deleted and they will be very curious in relation to the content and yet it is an action that often becomes necessary. The chat can be removed for a mistake in writing, for a text that is too aggressive or for a simple afterthought on what it was intended to communicate. A message, then, can be deleted not to prevent the recipient from reading it for by protect your privacy from third parties. Parents, meddlesome friends, the causes can be many. But what to do if you want to recover that specific deleted chat?

Recover deleted messages on WhatsApp, no problem

There privacy is at risk. Bad news for those who by deleting a message hoping to protect it, excellent news for whom the curious wants to know the content at all costs. Here morality is set aside to make way for the satisfaction of human curiosity. Well, some apps allow you to save WhatsApp notifications, including deleted messages. One of them is WhatsRemoved +, an application downloadable on Android devices. The user, after accepting the terms and conditions of use and authorizing the app to access the contents, will be able to read the deleted conversations.

The app, in fact, will send a notification whenever a deleted message arrives on WhatsApp and you can read the text by clicking on “Detected”. Attention, however, to the limits. WhatsRemoved cannot be used for silent chats, if there is no connection to the internet, if the message is deleted immediately and if battery saving is active.

Let’s change our point of view

Now let’s move on to the user who has accidentally deleted a chat important or useful attachments. In this case it is the device owner who wants to retrieve the messages and there are many solutions. The first is Dr Fone, a data recovery software that can be downloaded on both Android and iOS. With the opening of the app it will be necessary connect the device to the pc to grant permissions. Then just select “WhatsApp messages and attachments” to start scanning the files to be recovered and, at the end, click on “Restore”.

A second solution to recover your deleted messages from WhatsApp is the chat backup. You will need to enter the Settings menu, select “Chat” and “Chat Backup”. Saving to iCloud or Google Drive will allow you to read deleted conversations again.