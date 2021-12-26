WhatsApp, how to remove blue ticks from read messages: the trick

One of the most used instant messaging apps in the world WhatsApp is not just a way to interact with your contacts but it is considered by many to be a real social network and as such it has the pros and cons of this type of virtual platforms that create a lot of interactions. Yet the many who use WhatsApp often ignore the dangers related to the privacy of personal data that the application can provide. For example, it is possible that a non-contact may interact with the application by violating a series of rules.

WhatsApp that’s why to remove the blue ticks

Very common function di WhatsApp and in some cases even disputed is that of the blue ticks which reveal to whoever sent the message if it has arrived but also if it has been read. For some is a function that creates misunderstandings and even quarrels for this reason one wonders if it is possible to eliminate it, leaving the interlocutor in the dark about the possible and ascertained arrival of the communication. How do you remove the blue ticks from WhatsApp?

The blue ticks can be removed taking into account some precautions: let’s see what to do if we want to delete this service from our application taking into account that like thewe activate we could also suffer it and consequently not complain that our messages are not answered. Removing the blue ticks is very easy: you need to go on Settings and then on Chat and then on Disable the Read Confirmation. Only the way to access settings changes between iOS and Android. Remember that once this function is deactivated, the read confirmation will not arrive either for sent or received messages.

WhatsApp updates and news coming soon

As a well-known instant messenger, WhatsApp constantly carries out continuous updates and brings a lot of new features to its functionality, much appreciated by many users around the world.

According to aSome trusted sources will soon be introducing new stickers and will customize the functions thus making the exchange of messages between users even more engaging and captivating.