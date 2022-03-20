WhatsApp, how to restore chat history on Android

One of the main platforms instant messaging that every day is used by millions of people around the world, it is WhatsAppeither to solve personal matters, work or even school.

The advantages offered by this application are many, one of them is that updates automatically every so often, resulting in new features and tools being added to the platform.

How to restore chat history

One of the most common situations that usually occurs when a person changes their cell phone is that they lose certain data or files and even contacts. The same happens with WhatsApp and chats, therefore, we tell you how to restore the backup.

The first thing you should do, before changing devices, is to enter WhatsApp and click on the three points that are in the upper right.

Go to the Settings section.

Go to chat.

The Backup option will appear, hit Save and it will be done automatically and uploaded to Google Drive.

Then, when you install WhatsApp on your new cell phone, it will ask you if you want to restore the chat history, you must click OK so that all the groups and individual conversations will automatically appear, with the information up to the date on which you made the conversation. last copy.

It is best to make this Backup just before changing devices, so that you have all the information up to that day. Remember that if you don’t, you run the risk of losing it.

