Whatsapp: how to see messages deleted by the sender

Since Whatsapp has inserted the ‘delete for all’ function, it happens very often to receive a message and not be able to know its content, because it has now been deleted. Often a ‘message has been deleted’ is even worse than not having received it. But there is a way – indeed, more than one – to read deleted messages.

Sometimes it becomes torture to receive a message on Whatsapp and not be able to know what was written on it. Of course, the function becomes a salvation when we send a message to the wrong sender, or when we send it in the heat of the moment, without thinking. But when we’re the recipients, it’s not so much fun. There is good news for everyone: the developers have created apps and programs that let you know what was written in the deleted message.

Whatsapp: how to read deleted messages

There are two other good news for people who want to know how to read deleted messages. The first is that there are multiple methods for both Android and iOS, the second is that they are all absolutely legal. There is one though: according to many, these are questionable tools in terms of privacy. Moreover, in this way users will be violated their choice to hide what they had previously written.

Writing a message is human, rethink and rethink and delete it also. The ‘delete for all’ function is often useful, because it serves to avoid both bad figures and misunderstandings. Sometimes we write a message in a hurry and then we realize that the content was incorrect or it was not very clear and could be interpreted incorrectly. Or we write a message intended for our partner and we accidentally send it to our father. Or again we type a text in a moment of anger and after a few seconds we regret having done it.

In all these cases the function saves us. Obviously, however, there is also curiosity and often when we are not the senders, but the recipients, resisting the temptation to discover the content of the deleted message is difficult. If we want to clear the suspense and read the deleted text, here are some simple methods.

The different methods

The best known app for knowing deleted messages is without a doubt WhatsRemoved, available for Android. The application asks for permission to read and save WhatsApp notifications on the smartphone and records every message received. It has only one flaw: it does not work if the conversations are silent (without internet connection), if battery saving is activated and if the sender immediately deletes the sent message.

Another widely used app is NotificationHistory, always available for Android, which has the advantage of not having limitations. This application creates a link to the notification center of the system and then just look for the ‘WhatsApp’ entry right here and the deleted message will be revealed in the «android.text» line.

Still another is Nova Launcher, also available for Android and useful for accessing the notification history. In this case, just go to Activities, then Settings and select ‘Notification Log’ to create the shortcut on the home screen. This application also has limitations: you can only recover messages that have already been seen or those that have been discarded by mistake. In addition, only the first hundred characters of the deleted message can be displayed.

READ ALSO -> Whatsapp: how to spy on another person’s | The infallible tricks

READ ALSO -> You usually when you sleep where do you put the phone? Placing it there is terrible

For those who own an Iphone it exists instead Dr Fone, a data recovery software. Just install the program, connect the device to the PC and give the required permissions. In the next window select ‘WhatsApp messages and attachments’ to start scanning the files to be recovered and click ‘Restore device’ to restore the messages to the phone.