WhatsApp: how to see messages without entering the chat? | Android | iPhone | Application | WPP | | Technology

Although WhatsApp has millions of users around the world that make it the messaging app most famous, there are Internet users who do not know all the tricks that the platform offers us to have a better experience of Username. One of these secret methods It helps us to read the messages we receive from our friends without having to enter the application. Would you like to learn it? Here we tell you.

Although many users of the platform that belongs to Goal resort to the method of deactivating and activating airplane mode, this is usually not very effective. Others use the phone’s notification bar, but it doesn’t work when WhatsApp messages are longer than three words.

Fortunately, there is another simple method that we can apply from our mobile Android without having to install third-party applications that could put our information at risk. This is the WhatsApp widget.

How to read WhatsApp messages without entering the chat?

To see the messages that our friends or relatives have sent us, it is necessary to activate the widget WhatsApp which is only available on mobile Android. To activate it, follow these instructions:

Go to the home screen of your Android phone

Press on an empty space on the screen and keep it pressed for more than a second

Then you will see that several options will appear at the bottom

In this menu, select Widgets

Scroll down until you find WhatsApp

Click on the WhatsApp widget and place it in the place you want

Now you will have a window where you can see all the messages that come to WhatsApp without having to enter the application.

By applying this simple method of WhatsApp you will not appear online and your friends or contacts will not know that you read their messages.

WhatsApp: this trick allows you to send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo

WhatsApp is a trend in social networks, because, thanks to a curious trick, you can now send audios with the Spanish voice of Loquendo, the mythical computer program that, a few years ago, became fashionable on YouTube. Thousands of netizens used it to create various videos: from makeup tutorials to creepy creepypastas. Do you want to know how to send a message using this sound synthesizer? Here we are going to show you all.

One of the requirements to send this type of audio is to have an Android cell phone. In case you have an iPhone or another device developed by Apple, you will not be able to do it. If you meet this condition, you must enter the Play Store and search for an application called La Voz de Zueira (you can find it at this link). Once installed on your computer, you will have to give it the necessary permissions so that it can function normally.

How to delete WhatsApp call log

To delete the record Complete list of calls made on WhatsApp, enter the Calls section and click on the three-dot icon to access the menu. There you can choose the option ‘Delete call log’.

But if what you are looking for is to delete only certain calls, WhatsApp offers us the possibility to specifically choose which ones to delete. To do this, enter the Calls section and keep your finger pressed on each of them to be able to select them, then click on the icon out of the bin and done.

Trick to know when a friend connects

Thousands of WhatsApp users received a big surprise after learning that the instant messaging application has a secret trick that will let you know when a friend, family member or co-worker connects.

It is worth noting that this secret trick is only available to users of Androidso if you meet this requirement, then you must install the application WhatzSeen and follow the steps shown in the following video shared on Youtube.

How to highlight important messages?

If it bothers you to be reviewing a WhatsApp conversation to find an important message, then you should know that there is a secret trick with which you can highlight everything you think is convenient and thus find it quickly.

You just have to keep your finger pressed on the WhatsApp message that you want to highlight until it is highlighted in blue. At that moment, different options will be enabled at the top of the interface, one of them is the star icon.

How to convert WhatsApp audios into text messages?

Thousands of users have been surprised to learn that there is a secret method that allows us to convert the audios sent to WhatsApp into text messages. This brilliant trick can be of great help when we are in class or in a work meeting and we cannot reproduce the voice notes that come to us.

For those users who want to know the content of voice messages without having to listen to them. We explain the incredible trick that you must apply to transcribe into text what has been sent to us on WhatsApp in a simple and free way.