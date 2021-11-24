WhatsApp, how to see PHOTOS and VIDEOS secretly

In WhatsApp we can take advantage of various gaboles and tricks to perform actions that sometimes make things easier for us. And this is one of them.

WhatsApp, among the possibilities that it offers us, also presents that of being able to use the fact of consulting not only text messages or being able to listen to the voice messages we receive from the contacts we have stored in our address book.

Another very common feature used in WhatsApp is that of being able to see content in the form of photos and videos. Most of the time this happens with a privacy consequence.

In the sense that, when we enter an open chat with one or more people, we make it possible for everyone to see when our last access took place. Just as others can realize whether or not we have opened a content or read or listened to a message.

If we do not want to make others of our movements, we can take advantage of a simple trick that will make it possible to be able to view the photos and videos received without the person who sent them knowing it.

WhatsApp, how to view received photos and videos without accessing the app

In practice we can act in secret. This takes place exclusively with Android devices, taking advantage of the possibility of being able to see the contents of the chats in a folder created automatically in the image gallery on our smartphone.

So there is nothing left to do but go to the gallery and see what they sent us. Although at the time of receipt it is necessary to be online, from then on we will be able to do this even without necessarily using an internet connection.

The ways of accessing the WhatsApp folder change from mobile to mobile, but basically the position of the folder created automatically upon receiving visual content is similar for everyone. It may also be necessary to explore the files on our device and look for the “com.whatsapp” folder, with everything that is of our interest inside.