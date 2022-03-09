WhatsApp: how to send audios to your friends with the voice of Goku from Dragon Ball Super and without installing strange apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

Although WhatsApp is the application instant messaging with more users in the world, most of them are unaware of the tricks that hides this platform. One of the most popular tricks, which is causing a sensation in the social mediaallows to send audio with the voice of Gokuthe main character of Dragon Ball Super, the anime created by the Japanese mangaka Akira Toriyama. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

According to Alphabetajuega, this WhatsApp trick does not require the download of any strange application on your phone, all users of the instant messaging platform can use it. I mean, it doesn’t matter if you have a cell phone Android or iPhonefollow these steps and you will surprise all your friends.

How to send WhatsApp audios with Goku’s voice?

1. Open Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge or another browser that you installed on your smartphone

2. Go to the address bar and type the following: https://fakeyou.com/

3. A web page with three boxes will appear. In the first, you will have to choose “Español/Spanish”

4. Press the second box and you will see a long list of characters appear. Look for the voice of Goku that was made by computer, it is not that of the dubbing actor

5. Finally, in the last box write the phrase you want to send to your WhatsApp friends.

6. Press the “talk” and “clear” buttons and wait a few seconds for the page to do its job

7. FakeYou will show you the result, which you must download to your cell phone’s memory.

That would be all. Now just go into any conversation, hit the paper clip icon and select the audio option. Choose the file you downloaded and send it. Note that this trick also works on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

WhatsApp: know the ‘secret tricks’ to get rid of spies

Stay safe. WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world by Android and iPhone users. For the same reason, the app can pose a risk to your privacy by causing ‘spies’ to have you added as a contact without your knowledge. Happily, there are a few ‘secret tricks’ to quickly spot any intruders and block them. None require third-party applications. Do you know them? We are going to explain them here.

By WhatsApp ‘spy’ we mean anyone who may be looking for certain types of private information in your account or the account of many, or simply who is following your actions in said app.

See the statuses without your contacts knowing

Do you want to see any WhatsApp story without being discovered? In the application there is a simple trick that will allow us to spy on the status of your friends or partner without them knowing and it works for both Android and iPhone.

Very few users know this, but to achieve this it will not be necessary to install any additional application, you just have to enter WhatsApp and then Settings < Account < Privacy. There disable the read receipt.

Simple guide to download free Resident BZRP Session stickers:

Given the great impact that the beef between the Puerto Rican singer Residente and the Colombian composer J Balvin had, after the most recent Music Session of the Argentine producer Bizarrap, the fans of both artists want to chat through stickers related to this brutal ‘tiradera’. Here we show you the step by step so you can easily get them on WhatsApp

You must enter the Play Store from your smartphone (Android cell phone) and download the application called Sticker Fan.

Once installed, enter the app and look for the Bizarrap section, where you will find all the stickers from the musical sessions of this renowned producer.

Then, you must go to the bottom to find the Add to WhatsApp option, which you will press.

The application will ask if you want to add the stickers to your WhatsApp, to which you will respond by pressing Add.

And that’s it, you’ll have a repertoire of stickers for your chats of the best phrases of Residente in his recent ‘shooting’.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike the stickers, the emoji of WhatsApp are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

East secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have a phone Android or iPhone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the created group of WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

Watch YouTube videos without leaving the app

WhatsApp presented an important progress of its ‘Picture-in-Picture’ (PiP) tool, which makes it easier to view videos of Youtube from the same conversation chats, that is, it is no longer necessary to leave the app.

This novelty of WhatsApp arrived for Android users who will be able to continue playing videos of Youtube through a floating window when you switch to another chat or even if you leave the platform and access other applications.