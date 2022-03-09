WhatsApp: how to send audios to your friends with the voice of Goku from Dragon Ball Super and without installing strange apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

Zach 20 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 74 Views

Although WhatsApp is the application instant messaging with more users in the world, most of them are unaware of the tricks that hides this platform. One of the most popular tricks, which is causing a sensation in the social mediaallows to send audio with the voice of Gokuthe main character of Dragon Ball Super, the anime created by the Japanese mangaka Akira Toriyama. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Satellite or 5G, the battle to take the Internet where fiber does not reach

Traditionally, the ways to access the Internet have been through fixed lines (copper or fiber), …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved