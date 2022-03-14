WhatsApp: how to send audios with the voice of Bart Simpson and without downloading unknown apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

Try it now. thousands of fans of The Simpson who use WhatsApp to chat with their friends were delighted with a secret trick that allows them to send audios with the voice of Bart Simpson. Unlike other methods circulating in the social mediathis time you don’t need to download any application rare in you smartphone which can be a Android or iPhone. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

According to Grupo Informatico, a portal specialized in technology, there is a website called ‘Fake You’ that uses artificial intelligence to create the voices of different cartoon characters. In addition to Bart Simpson, you can find Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Super. If you are interested in learning this WhatsApp trick, you will only have to follow these simple steps:

How to send WhatsApp audios with the voice of Bart Simpson?

1. Enter the application of Google Chrome, Brave, Microsoft Edge or another browser that you have on your smartphone

2. In the address bar type the following: https://fakeyou.com/

3. You will see a web page that has three boxes. In the first, you must select “Spanish/Spanish”

4. In the second box, the available characters will appear. look for the voice of Bart Simpson that sounds somewhat robotic, since it has been made by computer, not by the voice actress

5. Finally, in the last box you will have to write the phrase that you plan to send by WhatsApp.

6. Press the buttons “speak” and “Clear” and wait a few seconds for the page to do its job

7. FakeYou will show the result, which you must download on your phone Android or iPhone.

That would be all. Now enter any WhatsApp conversation, press the clip icon and choose the audio option. Find the file you downloaded and send it. It is worth noting that this trick can also be used in whatsapp web.

Other WhatsApp tricks

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the created group of WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.