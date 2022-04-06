WhatsApp: how to send messages with different fonts and without installing strange apps? | Android | iPhone | WPP | Tricks | Technology

Very easy. Although WhatsApp is the most downloaded instant messaging application in the world, most users are not aware of its tricks. One of them just went viral on the social mediasince it allows all users to be Android or iOS, can send messages with different fonts. If you are interested in learning about this secret method, don’t worry, we are going to teach you here.

In general, most of the WhatsApp tricks that circulate on the internet require the installation of applications that were developed by third parties. However, this time it will not be necessary to download unknown software on your smartphone or computer, since it also works with WhatsApp Web.

How to send WhatsApp messages with different fonts?

1. Enter the Google Chrome application (or any other browser you have on your cell phone) and look for the page Unicode text converter https://qaz.wtf/u/convert.cgi

2. You will see a box at the top. There you have to write the message you want to send by WhatsApp.

3. Press the button Show and wait a few seconds.

4. Your phrase will appear written in different fonts.

5. Copy the one you like the most and paste it into any WhatsApp chat.

6. Keep in mind that you will have to repeat the steps each time you want to send a message.

Another simpler trick

If you don’t want to take too long applying the previous method, you should know that there is an application called Fonts that allows you to change the font of WhatsApp and other instant messaging applications.

Currently, this application is free on the Play Store and App Store and has hundreds of different fonts; however, you should keep in mind that some do not have the Ñ or punctuation marks.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos and videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike the stickers, the emoji of WhatsApp are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

East secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have a phone Android or iPhone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use the groups by WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the created group of WhatsApp, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

See the statuses without your contacts knowing

Do you want to see any WhatsApp story without being discovered? In the application there is a simple trick that will allow us to spy on the states of your friends or partner without them knowing and it works both for Android as for iPhone.

Very few users know it, but to get it it will not be necessary to install any additional application, you just have to enter WhatsApp and then Settings < Account < Privacy. There disable the read receipt.

WhatsApp: do you know what the thumbs down emoji means and how to use it?

According to the Emojipedia website, a digital platform with hundreds of definitions, the gesture expressed by the thumbs down emoji indicates disapproval of whatever is being discussed. In English, the act of showing a thumbs down is called “thumbs down”; For this reason, in the WhatsApp app, this emoji appears as “thumbs_down” or “no”.

The reason why you should not forget its name in English is because in the WhatsApp application all the emoticons are stored with a specific name. Just like the thumbs down, the happy face emoji is called “smiley_face” and the red heart emoji is called “heart”.