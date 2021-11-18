Whatsapp: how to spy on another person’s | The infallible tricks

The reasons for spying on another person’s phone – and in particular Whatsapp – are really many. We think of the case of parents worried about their children, who want to read their conversations, of boyfriends who do not trust their partner 100% and want to spy on what he is doing while he is on the phone or at the PC. In any case, regardless of whether it’s right or not, we know that there are several foolproof tricks to do it. But what are they?

Spy on Whatsapp it can be more or less easy, fast and practical. According to many, it may not always be right to do so, since everyone’s privacy should still be protected. But, moralisms aside, there are different methods to do it and above all to do it without being discovered.

Whatsapp: how to spy on another person’s

The first thing that needs to be said is that to spy on Whatsapp without having the person we are interested in on the phone It is not possible. You have to have it for at least a few minutes. The first viable alternative is to use WhatsApp Web, the browser version of the messaging app, with which it is possible to read the conversations of others secretly, remotely.

In this case there are though of the aspects to consider: the owner of the phone can see that there is an active connection with WhatsApp Web in the settings and can receive notifications when logged in. So this option should only be used in extreme cases. Don’t worry though, because there are other methods.

Other foolproof ways

There is an app, called MySpy, which it is considered number one to spy on all messaging and social apps. It’s not free, but has a monthly cost affordable enough for all budgets and there is still a 7-day free trial. MySpy allows you to spy on all social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Messenger, to check all message apps, obviously including Whatsapp, and also normal messages, to intercept calls, to locate the phone via the GPS in real time and even reading messages on dating apps (like Tinder). To use it, you need to install mSpy on the phone you intend to spy on, by downloading it directly to the device (in the case of Android) or by synchronizing it remotely via iCloud (iPhone).

READ ALSO -> You usually when you sleep where do you put the phone? Placing it there is terrible

READ ALSO -> Problems with the internet at home? Here’s how to get it without a landline

A valid alternative is Flexispy, an invisible app to install on the phone you want to spy on. Basically, the functioning of the two apps is similar and their functions are too. The other thing that unites the two apps is that without having the phone of the person you want to spy on for at least a few minutes, it is not possible to install them.