WhatsApp, how to understand if you have been blocked: the trick

Sometimes it happens to think, after we have sent a message on Whatsapp and not having received a reply after some time, that the recipient blocked us. Here’s how to find out easily.

Whatsapp, despite being free, it is an app that allows us to use many options to communicate with others instantly. We use it practically all, from the most to the not so young, both for work and for leisure, however sometimes it can happen to panic when, after having contacted someone we may not have heard from for some time for various reasons but with the which we would not have remained bad relations, of do not receive a reply. And the more time passes, the more we start to worry. Why didn’t he give us an answer? There maybe stuck?

If he is online often and willingly but never responds and does not even send us a greeting, it is clear that we are not welcome.

If we notice the classic blue ticks, it means that he has read it but does not want to answer us. However, there are also those who remove this option, so it is not easy to understand it in this way, but if we see it online many times and he does not even deserve a greeting, although we have sent him more messages, it means that our contact is no longer welcome. It may also happen – however – that it has simply changed its number and is non-existent. In this case we can try to call it. What if he simply had us stuck? But how can we understand it in a few steps?

More tips, look at the settings!

We immediately assume that Whatsapp it does not warn people that they have been blocked, but you can still analyze some clues to figure it out. In addition to the tips already given, you can notice if you no longer see his profile picture, while before you saw it all right! And if the reading tick remains not only gray but unique, then the second is not added to it, it means that it has put you in the black list!

And in the case -instead- a second one is added but always gray in color it means that the message has been delivered and that therefore the number is still active and has not blocked you, at least for the moment!

Clearly if you yourself have removed the setting to show your reading notices to others, to see if others have read the messages, if they have not also opted for this option you have to deactivate it, by going directly to the WhatsApp app and in particular to the Settings – Account – Privacy menu and from there change the option, same speech for viewing the accesses.