It is possible to use Whatsapp without opening the relevant application and even without even touching the mobile phone or whatever. Let’s see how.

You can chat with Whatsapp even without opening the application. A real witchcraft, which can be put into action in a really simple way by following these simple steps. After all, the app in green, an essential part of the Meta galaxy set up by Mark Zuckerberg, from update to update becomes more and more comfortable and indispensable for millions of people.

In fact, Whatsapp is used every day all over the world. The immediacy and simplicity that distinguish this software for smartphones, tablets and PCs is unparalleled except for a few rare exceptions, represented by Telegram and some other similar app.

So how can we do to use Whatsapp without opening it? We will have to resort to another application, called WhatsSeen. This will allow us to hide our last login on Whatsapp.

Whatsapp, how to use it without even picking up the phone

WhatsSeen remembers it a lot in name, and also in functionality. It is a real clone that will update us in the same way on every message received. All without the need to open the official application.

Another method for not opening the latter directly is to use the voice commands to be given to your phone. In the case of an Android device, for example, just activate the assistant by exclaiming the phrase “Ok Google” and then say “Send a Whatsapp message to …” and spell out the name of the desired contact well.

Without activating the app in green, we will be able to keep in touch with whoever we want. In this case even without even touching our device. The same possibility is also given by various other applications freely downloadable both from the Play Store for Android and from the App Store for Apple devices.