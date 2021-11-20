WhatsApp, how to write in bold and italics: very easy trick

We can make unique text messaging our chat in WhatsApp that way. It only takes a second to do it in style.

WhatsApp, there is a curious little trick to change the font of our text messages. It is indeed possible to write in bold or even italics, and give more style to your messages. Although the functionality will have as main objective to make it easier to see what you are going to write.

So, how do you write in bold and italics in WhatsApp? As in many other situations described in the past, this time also apply this trick will be very simple. Simply put only, both the beginning and end of the text you want to highlight, an asterisk for bold or the underscore to place the emphasis.

Some examples:

* Do this for the bold *;

_Do so for the italics_;

WhatsApp, this trick doesn’t just apply to the mobile version

As you can see, everything is extremely easy, with immediate application to make your different messages and to give them greater originality and practicality.

This fun little trick can be done too in the web version of WhatsApp, the one used on a desktop or laptop.

It also exists another method to arrive at the same result. We have to highlight the text that interests us and then select or bold or italicized by the rapid pop-up menu that appears. And the features that affect the well-known instant messaging application does not stop there.

There are many others, such as one that allows us to be able to use the same even without an internet connection. The procedure is described here and requires to put in place a series of very simple actions. The practicality of WA over time has become more and more affordable for everyone.