WhatsApp, how to write in bold and italics

There is a new trick, a system to write in bold and italics on WhatsApp that still many users do not know or do not use. It is so simple that it is worth trying because it is able to personalize, make messages more visible and original.

For some time now, it has been possible to write i in the chats of the messaging app messages in italics or bold using different systems.

In this mini guide for Android, iPhone or for PC and Mac (if you use WhatsApp Web) we explain how to do it.

WhatsApp: how to write in bold

For write in bold on WhatsApp (or use other fonts as well) you must first know the keyboard shortcuts.

The method is simple: just enter ‘*‘before and after the word or phrase: for example you have to write’ *See you this evening?* ‘to make the text appear bold. This trick is valid for Android, PC and Mac.

Who owns an iPhone will have to choose “Select” or “Select all” then click on the font icon (B / U).

WhatsApp: how to write in italics

Also write in italics on WhatsApp it’s child’s play.

The procedure is similar to that to follow for bold type: instead of the asterisk, however, it is necessary to insert the underscore at the beginning and end of the sentence.

Here is an example: “_ Tonight I’ll be late_“. This method works for Android, iOS and also for the web version of WhatsApp.

Writing in bold and italics on WhatsApp: another trick

In addition to the methods already described, it exists another trick which applies to both bold and italics.

All you have to do is highlight the text you are interested in and then select italic or bold from the quick menu pop-up on the main screen.

The “Collections” function of WhatsApp

We conclude with one WhatsApp function from… ‘highlight in bold’ for its usefulness, at least for users Business.

“Collections”Facilitates the purchase of items using categories and, consequently, allows companies to organize products in catalogs by category.

Zuckerberg’s app wants to support people in purchasing goods and services by allowing businesses to easily connect with customers.