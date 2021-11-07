WhatsApp, identity card requirement: here’s what will change

Identity card required to use WhatsApp, especially for the online payments function which should soon arrive in Italy as well.

Period of novelty for WhatsApp, which could soon change so much to require the fulfillment of an obligation. Nothing out of the ordinary but definitely a new look for the most popular instant messaging app. At the moment, in fact, on some beta versions there is a new variant of WhatsApp which, in order to be used, will require none other than the presentation of one’s identity card. A choice due to reasons related to safety standards, to be improved to meet the increasing needs of users in this sense.

In recent times, WhatsApp has often been at the center of some news related to scam attempts conveyed through its channels. This is why the app’s general staff has decided to raise the bar regarding the protection of users, placing an additional check before giving consent to the release of functions, especially those prohibited to minors. For example, the identity card will be required to access the functions of WhatsApp Pay, the payment system granted through the application.

WhatsApp, new security standards: how it will work

What will change in practice? Basically, it seems that the identity card data will be requested when the application is opened, even if it is not yet clear what the procedure to follow will be. Otherwise, there should be no major changes. The developers have made it known that the version with the highest safety standard it will soon land in European countries, including Italy. Not only of the new system but also of WhatsApp Pay, which will allow you to make internal payments. For now, the programmers have been talking about countries in general terms but it could be ours that is affected by the final version.

In any case, WhatsApp tries to carry out an important restyling precisely by virtue of the widespread use continued even after the issue of the renewal of the privacy structure, which had led many users to migrate to Telegram. The extension of services will inevitably lead to a revision of safety standards, useful to ensure the use of some features, especially from the moment in which payments are granted. Because it is true that online has favored some operations but it is also true that the risks are greater. And safety becomes essential.