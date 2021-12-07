WhatsApp improves privacy thanks to predefined ephemeral messages

We already talked about it some time ago about the news to keep an eye on, and it didn’t have to pass too long: i ephemeral messages on WhatsApp now they are automatically deleted after a certain period of time, which can be selected by the user. To formally announce the news available on WhatsApp is Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and president of Meta – the new company that includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The new feature for ephemeral messages allows you to select a time period after which all new chats will be deleted. The default selectable time period is 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Activating the default option for ephemeral messages has no effect on existing chats, only for new one-to-one chats.

When a new individual chat is created, a notification appears at the top notifying chat participants that ephemeral messages are on by default: in this way, our interlocutors will not take it personally. Users have the freedom to turn off the default setting for individual chats, or to disable it entirely.

Deleting messages automatically after a certain number of hours or days is certainly a great way to safeguard user privacy, and in this area WhatsApp desperately needs to garner support. On the other hand, the whole thing about the change of Facebook name in Meta concerns the image built over the years by the social network: invasive of the privacy of others. Just in these days, however, an FBI document revealed that the American entity can obtain access to WhatsApp data: we are not talking about one-to-one chats, which thanks to end-to-end encryption are safe – at least for the moment – to anyone’s prying eyes; but the communication service used by over 2 billion people still has a long way to go when it comes to protecting privacy.

Also because alternatives considered safer, such as Telegram and Signal, are always lurking, ready to win the heart of those who consider their privacy the most important aspect to consider in a messaging service. In the meantime, run and try the new settings for ephemeral messages on WhatsApp.

