Whatsapp improves privacy, what is it and how will it work? – Apps – Technology
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
These changes will help make sending and receiving them easier.
These changes will help make sending and receiving them easier.
Among the novelties that the application will include is the notification of screenshots.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 11, 2022, 07:54 PM
Among the novelties that WhatsApp will have at the end of 2022, is the notification of the screenshots that are made of the conversations, as revealed by the specialized portal WaBetaInfo.
Similarly, the idea of the application is that to take care of the privacy of the users, it will automatically delete the files sent and received in the temporary chats, regardless of whether they are photos or videos .
Another novelty that will be implemented is the reactions in a conversation or in the states as other Meta applications already allow.
It is estimated that the changes will arrive at the end of the year, but the application has not yet confirmed or denied these updates.
April 11, 2022, 07:54 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.