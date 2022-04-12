Whatsapp improves privacy, what is it and how will it work? – Apps – Technology

Among the novelties that WhatsApp will have at the end of 2022, is the notification of the screenshots that are made of the conversations, as revealed by the specialized portal WaBetaInfo.

Similarly, the idea of ​​the application is that to take care of the privacy of the users, it will automatically delete the files sent and received in the temporary chats, regardless of whether they are photos or videos .

Another novelty that will be implemented is the reactions in a conversation or in the states as other Meta applications already allow.

It is estimated that the changes will arrive at the end of the year, but the application has not yet confirmed or denied these updates.