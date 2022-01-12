WhatsApp improves your voice messages with this very useful feature

An analysis of the apk has found a future implementation that will certainly improve the use of Whatsapp.

The world’s most used messaging app is a development cauldron with novelties always ready to be pulled out. To find out what is cooking even before it is communicated to us, however, we need to use some tricks from an expert in the sector.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp gets a makeover: here are 5 absolute novelties introduced by the new version

Given its wide use, it becomes automatic that the interest in new implementations in terms of added features is that high. Finding out what the possibilities of use will be in the near future immediately declines in the discovery of how our life, to all intents and purposes, it will change in the relationship with the new functions.

This is the aim of many technology lovers who, thanks to the knowledge of programming languages, are able to explore and analyze beta updates (under testing) provided by Whatsapp, to try to predict his moves.

Less “sedentary” voice messages on Whatsapp

The new clue was found and reported by WABetaInfo. The people who work here have tested the new update in beta for Android 2.22.3.1, discovering that developers are working on a new method for listening to voice messages.

The novelty is this: it will no longer be necessary to stay in the same chat where the audio message is playing. Until now, in fact, to listen to a content it has always been necessary to avoid the change of chat. This would have caused playback to stop (how many times has this happened to us?).

To tell the truth, this new feature had already been glimpsed in the developments, always in beta, for iOS about three months ago. Even there, exactly as in the new tests for Android, the possibility was highlighted to start playing a voice message in a chat and return to the “home” screen of the application without the content interrupting.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp, beware of scams with VoIP numbers: here’s how to identify them and defend yourself

Unfortunately, we still have to wait before we can all enjoy this new addition. There testing phase promises well, it means that evaluations are being made to prove the consistency and feasibility of this function, but it is not known how long it may still take. We just have to wait for the next news, waiting for some announcement or some real one update for Whatsapp.