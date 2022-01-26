WhatsApp introduces a novelty as simple as expected on iOS

Waiting for the possible arrival of the transfer of WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, let’s go back to take a look at the news of the popular app. Indeed, a not insignificant feature has arrived on iOS (and there is not only that).

In particular, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac, the newly released version 22.2.75 of the popular instant messaging application brings with it the possibility of pause while recording a voice. Put simply, it is a feature that allows the user to listen to a WhatsApp voice message before sending it. This possibility was previously the focus of a test phase, but now it is coming to the devices of all iOS users.

In short, it is about a novelty as simple as expected, which is finally made available to those who usually use the service. For the rest, the update to version 22.2.75 also aims to optimize support for the Full Immersion functionality of iOS 15. For the uninitiated, the latter allows the user to manage the list of notifications allowed, in so as not to lose focus on what you are doing (after all, in English the feature is called Focus). In this regard, the update of the WhatsApp app for iOS now allows you to choose which notifications to allow for individual conversations.

In short, the WhatsApp team has added various interesting possibilities through the most recent update of the app for iOS (and clearly the list of news we have mentioned is not complete). So you might want to “jump” to the App Store and download the update.