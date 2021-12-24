Tech

WhatsApp introduces a whole new interface: the first images – PHOTOS

A breath of fresh air for WhatsApp, which has decided to introduce a new interface for voice calls. Here are the first images

New interface regarding calls on WhatsApp (Pixabay)

The work by the developers of Whatsapp it never ends. The platform continues to be one of the most used in the world also and above all thanks to continuous updates, aimed at introducing new features and correcting errors reported by users. In addition to these important elements, there is no lack of attention to the graphics of the application.

And it is precisely in this regard that the WABetaInfo experts wanted to inform users of an interesting news coming soon. It is in fact under development a whole new interface for voice calls. The release for beta testers could already take place soon, before the global rollout for everyone.

New interface for calls on WhatsApp, images

whatsapp interface 20211223 mobiles.it
The news unveiled in preview by the WABetaInfo experts (Screenshot)

As revealed by the WABetaInfo experts, among the various projects in the pipeline for Whatsapp there is also a whole new interface dedicated to voice calls. From the first images we can see a decidedly more compact and modern design, which makes all the available space optimal and complete. Then there are some improvements that – we read – will be appreciated especially when they start group voice calls.

The idea is to better distribute all the various icons available. Starting from the bottom bar with the four buttons, then focus on the contact information and on the button to add other users to the call. It also appears that the developers of WhatsApp are also working on new indicators for end-to-end encryption, so that every single user can always be aware of the fact that his communications are 100% safe and far from any possible data leakage for marketing or other purposes.

