WhatsApp is about to be surpassed in the ranking this 2022

Share

TikTok leads the ranking of the most downloaded applications in the world and WhatsApp sees its fourth place in danger.

A report published by Sensor Tower shows us what have been the most downloaded applications worldwide during the first quarter of this year 2022. Both on Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is in fourth place but its position is in danger. Its main rival, Telegram, has not stopped growing in recent times and is stalking the Meta application. TikTok, meanwhile, leads the ranking breaking records.

Telegram could reach fourth place

TikTok has been the most downloaded app globally for the first few months of 2022. It has been downloaded more than 175 million times, reaching a historic total of 3.5 billion downloads. He leads the table alone.

Second is found Instagram, followed by Facebook and both surpassing 150 million downloads. Behind them, in fourth place, WhatsApp with 125 million downloads. 3 of the first 4 applications belong to Meta, but the difference with which TikTok reigns is quite large.

In fifth place appears Telegramafter an escalation that does not stop has surpassed 100 million downloads in just a few months and the difference with WhatsApp is already close to 20 million installations. The sorpasso could be close.

Among the top 10 we also find applications such as Shopee, Snapchat or Spotifywhich closes the top ten. After them, other well-known ones, such as Zoom, Netflix, YouTube or Twitterwhich are close to 50 million downloads.

The growth of Telegram seems unstoppable, also that of TikTok, which will probably lead the ranking for more than a few months. Will Telegram beat WhatsApp in download rate? We will have to wait for the next data but this 2022 could play a fundamental role in the future of both applications.

Related topics: Telegram

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!