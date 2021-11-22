WhatsApp is about to launch a shocking Beta: it will have the reactions

Meta does not stop and continues to introduce more and more functions for Whatsapp. The one we will talk about today, however, is very particular compared to the others since it adds a feature that we will certainly like.

In addition to all the other news that should be brought up Whatsapp, the company is in the process of completing a setting that will soon be able to see the light. We don’t know how soon, but it is possible that it could be released before long.

READ ALSO: GTA: The Trilogy is not very convincing: the remastered do not go to the center

However, we can start with the assumption that it is not one function too important or very requested, but it is, however, one feature interesting and that serves to make Whatsapp more “complete” than we see it now.

How the feature will work

This is theintroduction reactions to messages. In the past there was already talk of a possible future update in which these were inserted smileys, but now, with the version 2.21.24.8 of the Beta for Android, we have a lot of other information on hand about it and that there indicate any signs of the imminent release of this update.

Of course, they also figured it could be annoying for someone; we will also have the possibility of disable them thanks to an additional function that will not allow users to use it with anyone. Let’s say they have practically thought of everything.

There function, as it is easy to understand, on the other hand, has been confirmed by WaBetainfo, in which we can see that by going to “Settings“And then on”Notifications“We can find the”Reaction Notifications“. In summary, it is a button that will allow us to activate or deactivate the reception of notifications related to reactions in response to our messages.

Be that as it may, we do not rule out the fact that it may be further improved with new ones additions or changes details. Right now it’s hard to say what they might change, but when we try it, surely, some idea he will be there immediately, as he probably will.

READ ALSO: The Tesla resumes the whole incident with the Sentinel mode: now the pirate ends up in jail

For the moment theupdate it is only available to program participants Whatsapp Beta and accessible through the dedicated channel of Play Store. We will be able to download and install it manually from a APK site, although we suggest you wait as it shouldn’t be long before his release.

