WhatsApp is about to launch the “Communities”, let’s find out together what it is for

Whatsapp has designed a new idea and which it intends to make available soon. Furthermore, the initiative seems to be strictly connected to administrators more than to all users in general.

And this time too Whatsapp keeps its application constantly updated with new ideas and news different from the usual, like the one he intends to add now for example.

That’s right. He developed another one over the course of short while and that will allow us to more easily group several groups while we have the administrator role. This, therefore, facilitates the control of users by admin.

READ ALSO: Yocabé, which shows a map of all the shops in the world, is online

Obviously always from the point of view organizational since the only function, in the hands of the managers of groups, to monitor the movements of the participants is to remove them or add them. So, for the moment, none of this exists caliber.

The introduction of the new feature

The project of Whatsapp takes the name of Community, and it’s a new kind of chat – protected by end-to-end encryption – where you can freely discuss with each other people. The group icon has a shape different respect to that of the others, that is, one square with rounded corners instead of the usual one circular.

Here, the administrators they will be able to message and group some community groups in one to be able to discuss together. In fact, the other adjacent ones will be included in it as if they were only one. So, the idea is to form one even bigger.

Also you can invite other people through link or because added by one of the admin, therefore, these methodologies obviously do not change. Although we are not aware of what the possible ones will be future additions, for the moment we only know of the feature as regards Community. But it is not excluded that something else may come out of Interesting together with this, even if we don’t know anything about it since, Whatsapp, he only informed us of the function in question.

The setting is still under development, consequently some time will have to pass before it can be released on the stable version of the app. However, if you want to try it out, just download the test patch of Whatsapp Beta by subscribing to the beta testing channel. Or, is there another alternative method by which you can try theupdate without having to do the first procedure. In fact, it will be sufficient to download the file APK, and then install it manually, directly from the APK Mirror official site.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp now requires an identification document to work

This time it’s about safe processes and which do not carry no trouble, considering that both situations just explained are quite well known. However, it is not a update so big after all, so the our advice is to wait as it is possible that there might be others news in the future precisely in this regard, and between not very much probably.