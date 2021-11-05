WhatsApp is enriched with 3 new features

Whatsapp it is undoubtedly one of the most supported applications among those available for Android devices, as confirmed by the almost daily release of new beta versions with various improvements and bug fixes.

In recent weeks it has emerged that there are several new features that the developers are working on and in the past few hours the WhatsApp team has announced that three of them are being implemented for everyone.

Before continuing, it is important to point out that these are not revolutionary innovations but only small improvements that, on the whole, should guarantee users a more pleasant experience.

The three new features of WhatsApp

The first novelty introduced by the instant messaging service is the multimedia editor for the Web client, thanks to which it will be possible to edit images even on the Web (as it was already possible to do for a long time on the version dedicated to smartphones).

The second new feature is an improvement in the display of shared links, so that people can see full, more contextual previews the moment they post a link.

The third novelty introduced concerns the adhesives and has been designed to help users find the one that best suits their needs among the many available. In particular, with contextual stickers, suggestions are displayed during text entry, so that users can find the right one with great ease, all with the guarantee of end-to-end encryption.

How to download the new beta versions

If you want to try the latest versions of WhatsApp Beta for Android-based devices, you have the opportunity to do so through the Play Store by subscribing to the beta testing channel (you can find the page dedicated to this program by following this link).

Those who have not been able to sign up for the beta program but want to try the same in preview beta versions of the messaging app can do so by manually installing the relative APK file, which can be downloaded from APK Mirror (find the page dedicated to this app by following this link).