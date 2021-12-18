Whatsapp is launching a new feature: eyes on the camera

Redesigned in-app camera. It is the original name of a new beta version of Whataspp In development, which could lead to important news on the world’s number one instant messaging, as far as the redesigned camera is concerned.

Whatsapp is rolling out a new update via the program Google Play Beta , bringing the version up to 2.22.1.2, as revealed by the authoritative WABetaInfo: The strong idea is to plan to release this feature in a future update, but the official date has not yet been announced.

When WhatsApp released the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.1.1 , WABetaInfo had anticipated that the US centralized app, created in 2009 and after five years became part of the extended family of Mark Zuckerberg, was working on a feature for group administrators, to suppress any messages for all groups, for a future update.

WhatApp also redesigns the Flash and Change buttons

So yesterday, today the release of the beta update 2.22.1.2, which brings news on the in-app camera: WhatsApp is planning a redesign for the in-app camera for a future update. This is now a certainty.

In the beta version it appears that the buttons Flash And Change camera will receive a redesign, so users can open recent media, with a simple tap on the image, located in the lower left corner. This is all that is known, since WhatsApp has not yet released information about the availability of the function for its huge audience. Even because Mark Zuckerberg he is in other affairs, busy.

Finally, you can listen to your voice messages before sending them in a chat. This is the big news close to the new year. Whatsapp changes the way voice messages are sent, giving the user much more control over the message than in the past, because it is now possible to listen to the voices before sending them.

It was the same US application that announced what its users were waiting with spasmodic anxiety, via a much appreciated tweet on Twitter. With this waiting feature the user is finally in control while recording a vowel: they can pause, resume and delete it instead of sending it. During the recording there is the sound wave as the voice is recorded: the button Stop / Play allows you to listen to the audio again at any time, before sending it. Of course, not everyone can now take advantage of the feature, Whatsapp is rolling it out globally, both on Android and on iOS. The next updates, however, can bring great joy. A turning point for everyone.