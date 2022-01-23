WhatsApp is ready to personalize voice calls with a special touch

WhatsApp is working to make some customization tweaks to the voice call interface

We ran out of adjectives to describe the work of the developers of Whatsapp. More than words, perhaps numbers count: six new additions recorded as many days, including today’s. If it is not a short record, it confirms that the most famous messaging app in the world does not want to sip the cocktail of success, but on the contrary keep up with the times also considering the growing numbers of alternative services, Signal and Telegram over all.

This explains the new updates of Whatsapp orchestrated in the last week, some of which perhaps secondary but still equally significant to describe the improvement work of one of the many applications that gravitate around the Meta universe. The latest update circulated by the developers wants to contribute to customize the experience of using the app, as also confirmed by the teardown of the “usual” WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp, the display of the chat background in voice calls is coming

According to the source, we will soon be able to see one customization of the background of voice calls. As can be seen from the image we have shown above, Whatsapp will be able in the future to show the chat background when making a voice call with a certain user. We remind you, in this way, that the current version of the messaging app does not show the background of the real chat, but the “factory” or default one, so to speak.

This is still a trial feature, and we don’t know when it will be available and ready for use. For the moment, the testing phase is affecting the iOS version of WhatsApp, but we expect this change to be extended to benefit Android users as well. We will certainly know more in the coming weeks, at this point decisive to clarify the subject.

Meanwhile, the developers of WhatsApp are close to completing the migration of the chat history between Android and iOS devices, as evidenced by some unequivocal signals captured by WABetaInfo in the version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp Beta for iOS. However, the process won’t be easy, as it will require installing the app on both devices and using a cable or private Wi-Fi connection to complete the migration. We’ll see.