WhatsApp is testing a function that will improve the sending of documents

Share

WhatsApp launches a functionality that will show you both the percentage and the remaining time of uploading a file.

Throughout the last few weeks, WhatsApp has not stopped enhance your platform with new features such as the increase in the file size limit up to 2 GB (for now, only available in Argentina) or a functionality through which the multimedia files received and sent in temporary chats will not be automatically saved in the gallery of your device.

Well, now, thanks to the guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo, we have just learned that the messaging application owned by Meta is working on a new function that will improve the sending of documents.

This new feature of WhatsApp will allow you to control the sending of documents

The latest Beta version of WhatsApp for Android includes a new function that will allow you see both the percentage and the time remaining for a document to be uploaded to a specific chat.

Thus, as you can see in the image that we leave you below these lines, from now on, when you are uploading a document you will see a new label in the chat bubblejust below the file name, which will show you both the percentage and the remaining upload time for that document.

This functionality is really useful for all users of the Beta version of WhatsApp, but especially for users from Argentina, since they already have the ability to share documents up to 2GB.

This new WhatsApp feature It is already reaching some beta users for Androidso, if you are in this program and still do not have it available, do not despair because you will receive it over the next few weeks.

Related topics: WhatsApp

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!