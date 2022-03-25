WhatsApp is testing changes to Dark Mode

WhatsApp Dark Mode will be even darker and this is what it looks like on the iPhone.

WhatsApp is testing a lot of improvements lately that could come to the app at any time. Among them, the option to carry out surveys or to react to messages stand out. And now, the latest beta update for iOS has introduced interface changes when using Dark Mode.

WhatsApp took a long time to implement the Dark Mode, which has become one of the user preferences when activated automatically. And now it seems they are changing some details to adapt it to the news of iOS 15.

WhatsApp has made some changes to its interface when we use Dark Mode.

WhatsApp will soon introduce improvements to Dark Mode

This upgrade is available for WhatsApp public beta users using iOS 15, since the app is implementing one of its latest design innovations. Recently, WhatsApp was also made compatible with another novelty of iOS 15, the profile images in notifications, and this version seems to finally incorporate all the design innovations presented by Apple in its operating system.

As you can see from this screenshot, the toolbar is totally dark now if there are no other UI elements near the toolbar, and the same applies to the navigation bar in WhatsApp settings. In other words, the theme is darker now. Please note that the changes are only visible if you are using iOS 15.

As reported WABetaInfothe last version 22.7.0.76 is now available for beta testers. While the update doesn’t appear to include any major new feature updates, it does add support for an even darker dark mode via a couple of small interface changes that are available to iOS 15 users.

It is expected that this novelty be released to all users along with the next update of the app on the App Store. It’s not a huge change, but it does make Dark Mode a lot darker.

WhatsApp is one of the best applications for iPhone, in fact it is the most used messaging app in the world. Every little change affects millions of users, and soon we will be able to enjoy this new feature with Dark Mode.

