WhatsApp is the messaging service that communicates the most with law enforcement agencies: the FBI reveals it

Choosing amessaging app brings with it various considerations, including the level of security: how confidential and secure are our communications? It is a parameter that for many can be difficult to evaluate, especially for those who are less familiar with the technical details of how a messaging system works.

To simplify the decision-making process, a document recently published by the FBI’s technological and operational division comes to the rescue, in which an easily understandable description of the specific functionalities of the messaging services is drawn up. The document actually goes to list the degree of ease with which the FBI was able to legally access the content and metadata of various freely downloadable messaging apps.

This is not a classified document, but its use should be limited to law enforcement and official personnel only. The document was obtained by a group called Property of the People through a request based on the Freedom of Information Act, dates back to last January and contains information updated to November 2020. It was RollingStone who first published the document.

WhatsApp: almost real-time information to law enforcement agencies

The document reads: “The FBI’s ability to legally access secure content on major messaging applications, including details on information accessible based on applicable legal process, is outlined below, as of November 2020. from the companies listed below, with the exception of WhatsApp, are actually latent data logs provided to law enforcement agencies not in real time and can impact investigations due to delivery delays. ”

Some of the information in the document is actually already known: for example, I note that Apple, upon request, can provide complete texts sent via the iMessage platform to law enforcement if such messages are saved on iCloud, as well as many services are able to collect metadata even if they cannot share the contents of a message. The novelty lies in the depth of detail of the document, which for each messaging service indicates which and how much information can be obtained.

And in particular it turns out that among the various messaging apps analyzed (iMessage, Line, Signal, Telegram, Threema, Viber, WeChat, WhatsApp and Wickr) Whatsapp is the only one to provide data in near real time in response to requests from law enforcement. For Whatsapp the document indicates:

– Message content: limited *

– Subpoena: Can return basic user information

– Court order: basic user information and other information such as blocked users

– Search order: contacts in the address book and WhatsApp users who have the target in their contacts

-Pen register: sent every 15 minutes, it provides the origin and destination of each message

The asterisk next to “limited” is spelled like this: “if the target uses an iPhone and iCloud backups enabled, the iCloud replies may contain WhatsApp data and include the message content”.

WhatsApp has released a statement to Rolling Stone on the subject: “We carefully review, validate and respond to law enforcement requests based on applicable laws, and we say this clearly on our website and in transparency reports. illustrates what we have said: that law enforcement does not need to break end-to-end encryption to successfully investigate crimes. ”

