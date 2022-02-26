WhatsApp is updated with a function that many requested

WhatsApp, the most popular application in the world with more than 2,000 million active users today, is working to improve the service to its users. For that reason, according to WABetaInfo A new update will come to the chats.

This is a search option that will appear when entering the person’s profile, which will be helpful when the user needs to search for something specific in the conversation. Thus, Internet users will be able to type keywords and will immediately be taken to the suggested conversations.

In this way, users will be able to filter the information and make a more accurate search.

According to the specialized portal, the function is expected to arrive in the next weeks to phones with iOS and Android operating system.

voice notes

This new update of the application, which belongs to the Meta technology conglomerate, complements an option already available previously, which is the duration of the voice note, since previously only a gray horizontal line appeared that turned blue once it had been listening activated.

With this tool it is now possible to view the record of the sound recorded by another contact through a graphic representation before playing it, and this is reflected once the voice note has been heard, as has been verified from Portaltic.

For this reason, in addition to knowing the length of these recordings, WhatsApp will allow you to know the variations in volume and at what point the voice recording is lighter or silences occur. It should be remembered that this option is only available in chats in which these voice notes have been originally recorded, since if they are forwarded to other WhatsApp contacts, it presents a recording format without sound waves, as if it were a archive.

Other options offered by WhatsApp in voice notes is to listen to audios before sending them once the recording starts. Before pressing the button to send, the Stop option is pressed and a preview is generated. It can be shared with the contact in whose chat the voice note was made or deleted.

The messaging application published its latest beta for mobile iOS 22.5.40 a few days ago, which contains the same format of sound waves, but applied to users’ voice calls, as reported WABetaInfo. At the moment, this function is not operational nor is it in the stable version of the service, although it had reached the beta days before for Android.

How to listen to audios from a different chat?

WhatsApp recently enabled a feature that allows people to listen to an audio message while in a different chat, technology portal 9to5Mac recently reported.

According to experts, the popular apps Messaging – which belongs to the Meta technology conglomerate since 2014 – started developing this function about a month ago, but has only now enabled it via update 22.4.75 with which users can play messages without being in the same chat.

This version of WhatsApp incorporates several modifications and new functions in the application, although perhaps one of the most useful for users is the audio that can be heard while reading a message in a different chat and even while writing in a different tab.

It should be noted that to access this function, users must have version 22.4.75 of WhatsApp installed, which will gradually become available to the millions of people who use the apps in the world. However, what is confirmed is that both Android and iOS users will be able to take advantage of this novelty.

According to specialized technology portals, this new function in audio messages will appear through a playback bar called Global Voice Note Player, which will be located at the top of the mobile device screen. The only requirement to activate the option is to have the ‘app’.

*With information from Europa Press.