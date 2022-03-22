WhatsApp is updated with one of the main novelties of Android 13

WhatsApp will allow you to change the language of the application manually.

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging application today with more than 2,000 million active users per monthbut in order to maintain their hegemony those responsible are well aware of the need to improve its functionalities to catch up with its biggest rival, Telegram.

For this reason, after including the global player of voice notes, thanks to which you will be able to listen to an audio and chat at the same timeNow WhatsApp has just updated its app for Android with one of the main novelties of Android 13. She reads on and finds out which one it is.

Very soon you will be able to change the language of the WhatsApp app

The guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo have discovered in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, with version number 2.22.8.3, that the platform owned by Meta is working on a new function that will allow you to manually select the language of the application.

WhatsApp tests one of the best functions of its app for iOS on Android

The WhatsApp application for Android is available in more than 60 languages and when the app starts it automatically selects the system language, but, very soon, as you can see in the screenshot below, the messaging client will have a new option available within its Settings called “App language”which will allow you manually select the language of it.

This new functionality is already available in some countries like Indiabut it is expected to roll out to more regions in a future update.

WhatsApp launches a function to control the recording of voice notes

This new feature is still in development, which means that may undergo changes before its arrival to the majority of users of the messaging platform. If you want be among the first to try this and other WhatsApp features We recommend that you sign up for their Beta program.

Related topics: WhatsApp

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!