WhatsApp, it is finally possible to chat with those you don’t know: super trick!

Check on WhatsApp a trick to chat with those we do not know. Let’s see how it will be possible to expand our friendships on the application.

Whatsapp it is one of the most used applications in the world, but despite this it is not possible to consider it a social network. In fact, Unlike a classic social network, on the Menlo Park it is not possible to send messages to people we do not know. In fact, on other applications to send a message to someone we do not know, just send a direct message.

To carry this function also on the messaging application it will be enough to download an additional platform called ‘True Caller‘. This app acts as the Yellow Pages, which is a telephone directory full of names and their telephone numbers. This type of archive costs only € 1.99 per month and will allow you to search for whoever you want and add them to your contacts. Obviously, if you access this application, you will also agree to add your mobile number within the app.

WhatsApp, here is ‘Community’: what the new function consists of

After the various controversies for the different disservices that often block users, Whatsapp is back on track right away and is ready to announce a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.